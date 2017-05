Smokey's own mother Flossie Robinson died when he was 10.

Motown legend Smokey Robinson tweeted a call to celebrate “My Girl” this Mother’s Day. He wrote the song – made popular by The Temptations – after the smash hit “My Guy” he wrote for Mary Wells in 1964. Both songs reached the Billboard Hot 100 pop singles chart.

Here’s “My Girl” with David Ruffin on lead vocals”