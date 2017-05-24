*Leslie Jones will be the master of ceremonies for the 2017 BET Awards, it was announced Wednesday.

Broadcast live on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the event will mark Jones’ first major awards show hosting gig. She’ll join a long list of comedians who have led the show, including Chris Rock, Mo’Nique, Kevin Hart and Chris Tucker.

Beyoncé dominates this year’s nominations with a total of seven, including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for “Freedom,” and Video of the Year and Album of the Year for “Lemonade.” Bruno Mars follows with five nods.

Other nominees include Solange, who is up against sister Beyoncé for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.