*Snoop Dogg is set to executive produce and host a revival of classic game show “The Joker’s Wild” for TBS, the cable channel announced Wednesday.

The original 70s version had contestants answering questions based on categories determined randomly by a huge slot machine.

The Sony Pictures Television half-hour reboot will feature Snoop asking more urban contemporary-style questions in a mock casino setting – complete with giant dice and playing cards — in addition to the giant slot machine featured in the original.

Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini of SMAC, Ted Chung of Snoopadelic Films, and Vincent Rubino are also executive producing.

“I’m a huge fan of game shows and ‘The Joker’s Wild’ was my favorite show growing up,” said Snoop. “It always matched the flavor and personality of Snoop Dogg! Me and the Snoopadelic team are excited to bring back the show and put my own personal touch on it. Get ready ya’ll, it’s gonna be a wild ride!”

