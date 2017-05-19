*Snoop Dogg is taking another stab at fashion via his new collection with streetwear brand Joyrich.

The rapper will stage his first fashion show on June 10 for Snoop Dogg x Joyrich collection, a 33-piece capsule which includes t-shirts, as well as lifestyle products like pet accessories and bathrobes.

The line draws inspiration from Snoop’s early career, archival music, and passion for laid-back California fashion, reports Billboard. In addition to being Snoop’s very first runway show, the collection will mark his son, Cordell Broadus‘, inaugural debut as a creative director.

The Snoop Dogg x Joyrich collection fashion show will take place on June 10 at Made LA as part of its two-day music-and-fashion extravaganza (June 9 and 10), which will also host Opening Ceremony’s first-ever Los Angeles fashion show for its Fall 2017 collection (headlined by producer and rapper RZA) and the debut of Wiz Khalifa’s capsule collection, concluding with a performance alongside members of his Taylor Gang.

“We are thrilled to announce the additions to this lineup,” Catherine Bennett, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at IMG, told Billboard. “RZA collaborating with Carol and Humberto [founders of Opening Ceremony] is going to make Opening Ceremony a cant-miss show, and the partnership between Joyrich and Snoop Dogg will be an incredible meeting of two creative forces on the MADE LA stage.”