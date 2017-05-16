*Solange was awarded Artist of the Year at the 2-17 Webby Awards, marking “her remarkable use of the Internet as a force for promoting community and diversity.”

The singer was on hand to receive her trophy during the Joel McHale-hosted ceremony at New York’s Cipriani Wall Street.

The was presented the award by artist Kara Walker, whose work also explores African American identity. As is Webby Awards tradition, Solange accepted with a five-word speech: “I got five on it.”

Watch below: