Solange attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.

Solange attends the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.

*Solange was awarded Artist of the Year at the 2-17 Webby Awards, marking “her remarkable use of the Internet as a force for promoting community and diversity.”

The singer was on hand to receive her trophy during the Joel McHale-hosted ceremony at New York’s Cipriani Wall Street.

The was presented the award by artist Kara Walker, whose work also explores African American identity. As is Webby Awards tradition, Solange accepted with a five-word speech: “I got five on it.”

Watch below:





Previous ArticleBill Cosby Blames Racism for his Sexual Assault Accusations in New Interview (Listen)
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind