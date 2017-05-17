*As part of her cover story in the latest issue of Teen Vogue, Solange wrote a letter to her teenage self, echoing many of the self-love and acceptance themes woven through her album “A Seat at the Table.”

She begins: “There will be fear. a lot of it. there will be triumph. a lot of it. there will be constellations you want to reach for but can’t put your finger on. you will trace them like the scars on your body you got from trouble and the times of your life. you will take the long way to get to these Orions. the long way will become a theme in your life, but a journey you learn to love.”

She continues: “At the time, you are searching. seeking in every corner and pocket of the world for who you are. take your time, baby girl. there’s no rush to get there. you will sow each of these chapters in the land that you become. you will see bits and pieces of them scattered into the skin you grow into. you don’t have to figure everything out now. time will reveal itself. i promise you.

Solange went on to urge her younger self to be confident through relentless criticism.

“…when you go out into the world feeling confident in who you are and what you reflect, young folks will call you names and grown folks will call you names It’s ok. one day you will name yourself, and that name will belong to you. it will not be the ones they ordained: ‘crazy, ugly, attention-seeking, weirdo.’

“I really hate to tell you this, but sometimes you will still get called these things as an adult, except you will actually embrace some of them. you will learn that these are just words. words that only have power if you choose to give them power. every once in a while they will hurt, but you will choose to turn those words into a symbol of beauty.”

Read Solange’s powerful note in its entirety at Teen Vogue.