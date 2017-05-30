*Damn, this piece of crap is a soldier of all things?! The Chicago man whose punch of a female security guard was captured on video has been ordered held in lieu of $250,000 bond but bonded out on Friday.

As NBC Chicago reports, Matthew De Leon was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated battery a peace officer.

23-year-old De Leon is a U.S. Army Specialist stationed in Hawaii but was visiting his family in Chicago. He punched Zoa Stigler, a security guard, outside a condominium building after she offered to help his inebriated ass when she found him passed out in front of the building. As she was cleaning up his vomit, she told De Leon and his friends to leave.

The video shows De Leon throwing water on her and punching her in the face as his arrogant friends watched and did nothing to intervene. Clearly, they are in support of white males attacking black women.

Stigler sustained a broken nose and black eye and may now need surgery. More than $35,000 was raised through Go Fund Me one day after she was assaulted.

De Leon now faces three felony counts of aggravated battery. According to reports, his attorney filed a motion asking that his client be allowed to return to his military post in Hawaii to avoid facing severe penalties from the U.S. Army. But prosecutors argued against the motion saying that when De Leon delivered that punch “he left her on the ground like a piece of garbage.” The judge denied the motion Tuesday, according to NBC Chicago.

“I want him to stay here for justice to be served,” Stigler said.

Defense attorney Richard Fenbert said his client expressed “deep remorse” when he turned himself earlier this week.

Stigler has been out of work since the incident happened and her attorney talked about the possibility of filing a civil suit against De Leon…. as she should. Too bad his friends who watched the attack and did nothing can’t be charged as well.

