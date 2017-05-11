*Former CNN and NBC News anchor Soledad O’Brien is headed to Oxygen.

The TV news veteran will host a new true crime series titled “Mysteries and Scandals,” described by the cable network as an investigation of “Hollywood’s most intriguing criminals, murders and cases of corruption, exploring infamous headlines that captured the nation’s attention using archival footage, new interviews and stylized depictions of past events.”

The network, which announced it was pivoting to the popular true crime genre, is also developing a series from former HLN host Nancy Grace called “Retired.” The show follows a group of legal experts, lead by Grace, as they reassess a murder case to see if they can uncover new information which could potentially lead to a retrial.

Oxygen is expected to announce six new series at parent company NBCU’s Upfront on Monday, as well as two in-development shows, and a Dateline spinoff, according to TV Newser.

O’Brien is currently a correspondent on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.”