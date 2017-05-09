*Angry passengers in the Spirit Airlines terminal in Fort Lauderdale went off on employees in the latest airline fracas to go viral.

More than 300 flights have been canceled nationwide over the past week at Spirit, which the airline has blamed on a lack of pilots. On Monday, a group of denied passengers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were through with the b.s. and refused to accept the cancellation without a fight.

According to reports, this group stormed off the plane and bum-rushed the ticket counter, where other passengers were waiting in a long line. It “turned into chaos” at the gate, according to CNN.

Broward County deputies struggled to calm down passengers, with videos showing some being put in handcuffs. In one video, deputies can be seen forcing one man to the ground. “Yo, yo, yo yo what the F,” one woman can be heard screaming in the background.

Just witnessed police brutality at Fort Lauderdale airport @SpiritAirlines trying to get back to NYC…i’m tired its 2017 pic.twitter.com/3UHGUqCuwm — Brionka Halbert (@brionkahalbert) May 9, 2017

CNN said some travelers were detained, but it’s unclear whether any passengers face charges.

According to the airline, the hundreds of canceled flights are due to a group of their pilots angling to secure a new contract. Paul Berry, a spokesman for Spirit, said the company is “shocked and saddened” by the events that took place at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

“These pilots have put their quest for a new contract ahead of getting customers to their destinations and the safety of their fellow Spirit Team Members,” Berry said in a statement.

The airline says it plans on filing a lawsuit against the group of protesting pilots.

The Spirit Airlines brawl comes just weeks after United Airlines was caught aggressively dragging passenger David Dao off an overbooked flight. Last week, Delta Airlines was captured kicking a man off the plane for using the restroom before takeoff.