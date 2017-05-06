*The shade was in full effect at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, according to Hip Hollywood.

The outlet was on hand to capture the best of the best in television, and they got “down and shady with a few of the nominees”… peep the video above.

According to HH, Gladys Knight showed up to present at her first Daytime Emmys, and the singer spilled all about the beef between her friends Aretha Franklin and Dionne Warwick.

“Dionne’s gonna tell it like it is and ‘Ree’s gonna be sensitive,” Knight stated.

The ladies of the “The Real” also hit up the carpet, hoping to win their first Emmy, but it was also the first time they would be seeing their ex-co-host, Tamar Braxton. Adrienne Bailon told HH, “it all comes down to having peace.”

Meanwhile, “The View” host Sunny Hostin revealed that it’s co-host Whoopi Goldberg who checks their shade level and advises that they not take things so personally.

Check out the rest of Hip Hollywood’s interviews from the red carpet above and click here for a full list of the winners at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

