*Before singer-songwriter Starshell had an alleged hookup with Mary J. Blige’s estranged husband, Kendu Isaacs, she reportedly was trying to get with another married man…LeBron James, if you believe the New York Post’s Page Six:

Sources told us that in May 2014 — shortly after James married high-school sweetheart Savannah Brinson — the wives of Miami Heat stars were flabbergasted to see Starshell in the seats reserved for players’ families at a playoff game against the Nets at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

“She had ‘LeBron’ painted on her nails, she was talking about LeBron and cheered for him loudly,” a source said of Starshell, 28, a self-described die-hard Boston Celtics fan.

“In theory, you could say she was a fan, but security brought her down to the floor and the back area after the game was over. That doesn’t happen for fans,” said the insider. “She was very decked out — the hair, the makeup, etc.”

Blige and Isaacs, 48, were married for nearly 13 years before the singer filed for divorce in 2016. The gossip was that he had been seeing Starshell throughout most of their marriage. Blige claimed in court papers that Isaacs spent more than $420,000 on his “girlfriend,” but didn’t mention Starshell’s name. Blige said of the other woman in her VH1 documentary, “She’s the reason for all of this s - - t. That’s my ‘Becky with the good hair!’ ”

Page Six also points out that there’s no evidence to support anything more than a friendship between Starshell and LeBron James. Reps for both James and Starshell didn’t respond to the column’s requests to comment, but Starshell denied the affair allegations Blige made in her VH1 documentary, saying, “This is absolutely not true.”