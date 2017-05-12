*Steve Harvey is still making news for sending that now infamous “do not approach me or speak to me” memo – which he says he’s not sorry for – apparently decided not show up his own wrap party in Chicago.

According to sources, he did it so he wouldn’t have to talk to anyone. The host of “The Steve Harvey Show” admitted that the mind blowing memo was real after it leaked to a media blog.

If you missed it, it listed the rules for the start of Season 5 of his talk show last year:

“There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in . . . Do not open my dressing room door. If you open my door, expect to be removed . . . Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly . . . I want all the ambushing to stop now.” And, “I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me.”

In an interview with Kevin Frazier of “Entertainment Tonight,” Harvey refused to apologize for the memo. He said his dressing room was a “prison” and he needed “privacy.”

“I could not find a way to walk from the stage to my dressing room, to sit in my makeup chair, to walk from my dressing room to the stage or to just sit and have lunch without somebody just walking in,” he explained. “I’ve always had a policy where, you know, you can come and talk to me — so many people are great around here, but some of them just started taking advantage of it.”

“Look man, I’m in my makeup chair, they walk in the room. I’m having lunch, they walk in, they don’t knock,” he continued. “I’m in the hallway, I’m getting ambushed by people with friends that come to the show and having me sign this and do this. I just said, ‘Wait a minute.’ And in hindsight, I probably should’ve handled it a little bit differently.”

Harvey continued on, telling ET that he sent the email “asking everyone to simply honor and respect” his privacy.

Thursday, by the way, was the final day of production for “The Steve Harvey Show” after five years in Chicago. It’s moving to LA to become a new series with a new team.

A source told Page Six, “Steve is not going to his own wrap party Thursday night . . . After that memo, he’d be stood on his own in the corner. He used to be such a nice guy.”