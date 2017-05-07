*Steve Harvey is reportedly laying off his Chicago staff after five years together, and hiring a new crew for his L.A. based show that launches in September.

Radar Online reports that Harvey’s new show is simply titled “Steve,” and he “hurt” a lot of people who have worked for him for years when he didn’t offer them jobs at the new gig.

Many current staffers were willing to make the move with Harvey, but according to an insider, they won’t get that chance.

“He didn’t offer interviews to many people who have been with him since beginning, and hurt lots of people who would move on their own to LA to be part of the new show,” one staffer told Radar. “Steve never even addressed the staff about it. He never said a word about them all losing their jobs. These are die-hard loyal staff members.”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Halle Berry Added to VH1’s ‘Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms’

Harvey, who also serves as host of the NEW “Showtime at the Apollo”series on FOX, didn’t even have the courage to deliver the bad news to his staff himself — he made one of his underlings do it, the insider claimed.

“The staff were told by the Executive Producer, not Steve,” the insider said. “The EP said that Steve would talk to them and then he never did. Not even an email saying ‘thanks for what you do’, or ‘good luck.’”

Other insiders say Harvey grew tired of his daily commutes from Chicago to Hollywood to host other shows like “Little Big Shots.”

“Steve likes the weather better in LA,” a source said.

“As I embark on this new adventure, I’m excited to explore everything Los Angeles has to offer for this new show,” Harvey says in the release. “STEVE is going to be different than my current daytime show. The new location will allow me to welcome more celebrity guests and more importantly, let me do what I enjoy doing best, being funny!”

Will you be tuning in to Steve’s new show when it launches later this year?

Save

Save