*Steve Harvey’s camp has responded to the explosive lawsuit filed against him by his ex-wife, Mary Shackleford-Harvey.

In a statement provided to TheWrap on Friday, Harvey’s attorney, Brandon Williams, said that the TV host “vehemently denies” the charges in the suit, filed Wednesday.

Williams also called the lawsuit “meritless” and “frivolous.”

“Mr. Harvey vehemently denies any allegations set forth in the lawsuit,” Williams said. “The Complaint is meritless, frivolous and the allegations are completely false. We will vigorously defend/counterclaim against the Complaint.”

As previously reported, Shackleford-Harvey’s lawsuit alleges that Harvey engaged in “prolonged torture with the infliction of severe mental pain and suffering by acknowledging three years into the relationship that he was still married to his first wife.”

She claims that the alleged torture forced her to “mutate her identity, her ideals and her principles began to crumble,” and that she eventually “attempted suicide by self-medicating in an effort to stop the pain.”

The suit also claims that Mary’s “severe emotional distress” was exacerbated by the “acknowledgement of a nine-year affair with a woman that produced a child.”

Alleging child endangerment, torture, kidnapping and other counts, the suit seeks $60 million in damages.