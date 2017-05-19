*Mary Shackleford, the second wife of comedian/TV/radio host Steve Harvey is coming for him again. On Wednesday (05-17-17) she filed a lawsuit against the funnyman for up to $60 million.

In other words, Steve Harvey has (at least) 99 problems and Mary Shackleford IS one.

In any event, according to court documents, Shackleford is essentially claiming that her life is now in a messed up state following their divorce in 2005.

She says she’s been suicidal and has resorted to self-medicating herself in an effort to handle the aftermath of their highly publicized (and highly contentious) divorce battle.

The list of reasons why she’s suing Harvey is long, but includes child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract and even “soul murder.”

And if you’re wondering, the lawsuit states: “Soul murder is achieved by a combination of torture, deprivation and brainwashing.”

(Damn.)

It also says: “The plaintiff had [lost] her son, had her businesses taken from her, nowhere to live, all Mother’s Days had been painful and empty.”

READ RELATED STORY: STEVE HARVEY’S EX-WIFE (MARY) SPILLS TEA ABOUT HOW HE’S RUINING HER LIFE (WATCH)

Interestingly, Mary’s lawsuit was filed in a court of law by Mary’s “civil rights activist” and not an attorney.

Back in April, Shackleford posted a series of YouTube videos alleging that she never received her divorce settlement after the two split.

“The judge said our divorce would be contingent upon the division of community assets but that never happened,” she explained.

She added …

“Steve Harvey owes me $50 million and I want him arrested for violating my civil rights. I want him charged with a constitutional rights violation, falsifying documents, perjury, contempt of court, embezzlement, extortion and collusion. For what he’s done to me, I want to see Steve Harvey behind bars.”

Mary also alleged that Harvey cheated on her with current wife Marjorie. She also added:

“The judge said our divorce would be contingent upon the division of community assets, but that never happened.”

So as far as Mary is concerned, this means that their divorce isn’t final.

“Steve is married to both me and his new wife.”

Steve and Mary were married from 1996 to 2005. Steve Harvey has been married Marjorie Bridges-Woods since 2007.