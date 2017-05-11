*As previously reported, Steve Harvey fired his entire Chicago staff ahead of his move to Los Angeles for a new daytime talk show, and now we may have an indication of why the entertainer made such a drastic move.

Apparently, too many staffers were approaching him without permission.

A memo that was sent from Harvey to his staff surfaced Wednesday (May 10) on Robert Feder’s Chicago media blog telling employees not to approach him. “Do not come to my dressing room unless invited….Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly,” read the memo. “Do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.”

According to Variety, sources say the memo was sent to his staff in Chicago before the start of the fifth season of his former daytime talk show, “Steve Harvey,” which ran for five seasons in national syndication. Beginning this fall, the new version will tape in Los Angeles at Harvey’s request, with a new crew.

Sources tell Variety the memo may have been leaked by a former staff member in retaliation for being passed over for the new LA-based show.

Harvey’s reps have yet to comment.

Read Harvey’s full memo below:

Good morning, everyone. Welcome back.

I’d like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show.

There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE.

Do not come to my dressing room unless invited.

Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED.

My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me.

I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff.

You must schedule an appointment.

I have been taken advantage of by my lenient policy in the past. This ends now. NO MORE.

Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell.

I am seeking more free time for me throughout the day.

Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment.

I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me.

If you’re reading this, yes, I mean you.

Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.

Thank you all,

Steve Harvey