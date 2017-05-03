

*“C’mon, let’s go to the car,” Richard said one early evening in the spring of 1971. Donnie and I dutifully followed, sticking out our frail little bird chests. Yeah, let’s go to the car.

Donnie was my teenage best friend and partner in crime. The late twenty-something Richard was his grown, storied, cool and handsome brother-in-law married to Donnie’s sister, Joyce.

And the car, sitting in the driveway of the rambling Craftsman Oklahoma City home of Donnie’s Aunt Eulane, was Richard’s massive, dark wine-colored four door ‘69 Buick Electra 225–or as the model was respectfully referred to on the street, a “Duce and a quarter.”

Once inside the Buick—-with Richard behind the wheel, Donnie in the front passenger seat and me sitting in back, behind Richard–our host put his key in the ignition and turned it just enough to give us power to play the city’s FM soul station.

He pushed the cigarette lighter into the dashboard. When it popped out, red-hot and ready, Richard applied it to the tip of the thin, wrinkled spliff held between his two full, black lips.

At 16, I’d never smoked marijuana, tobacco or used drugs of any kind. Some of my classmates intimated that they’d done it or knew somebody who had, but their claims were as close as I’d come to knowing anything about the stuff.

Despite the cheap Boone’s Farm and Thunderbird wine covertly passed around at school sporting events, sock hops and house parties, the only alcohol I’d ever consumed was the thimble full of Manischewitz table wine with which Mama sometimes allowed her kids to toast as a novelty on New Year’s Eve.

Even so, as the three of us sat on the porch talking about a variety of nothing, when Richard casually pulled from his button down shirt pocket the skinny, shriveled, undernourished version of a cigarette, I knew what it was. And when he said we were going to smoke it, Donnie and I, curious, excited and nervous, went with it.

Richard took a drag on the joint, grunting a bit as if curtailing a sneeze. He then passed it to Donnie, whose approach didn’t require much coaching, as he already smoked cigarettes.

I, on the other hand, hadn’t a clue. “Just…yeah…NO, don’t blow it out, hold it in,” Richard instructed impatiently, his light colored, lady-killer eyes watching me through the rear view mirror. I coughed a little. Then, to illustrate my willingness, took another drag.

“Now pass it, Humphrey,” said Richard, sarcastically.

“Humphrey?”

“Yeah—-like Humphrey Bogart. Stop Bogartin’ the motherfuckin’ joint. Pass it.” Oh. Pot-smoking etiquette lingo.

We sat in the Buick jabbering about more nothing as the joint made its way around two more times, its peculiar, pungent aroma filling the car.

I didn’t feel a thing. What’s supposed to happen? I didn’t dare ask for fear of looking like a square. The car went quiet, as we took in the music. On the radio came the Jackson 5’s “Never Can Say Goodbye”.

Out loud I wondered why they don’t let Tyrone sing more.

“Who?” asked Donnie.

“The Jackson 5.”

“I know. But who’s Tyrone? Ain’t no Tyrone in the Jackson 5….”

Richard: “Tyrone….”

“Yeah. There is. Tyrone.”

In the rear view mirror, Richard’s eyes squinted a solemn, unspoken WTF.

Donnie pressed. “Stevie, there’s no Tyrone in the Jackson 5”.

Richard, mumbling almost to himself: “There ain’t no Tyrone in the whole damn family, is it?….”

“Yes, it is.”

Donnie: “You got Michael, Jermaine…Wait.” Pause. “Michael, Marlon, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine. That’s it….”

Richard: “How many Jermaines (sic) is in the group….”

They were only my favorite group in the whole wide world, and yet I continued to insist among them was a Tyrone.

“Well, there it is,” Richard said with finality. “Negro, you. Are. High.”

That’s all he said. But it was as if those four words flipped a switch in my brain. For some reason I found them funny as hell. Instantaneously, I burst out laughing, and I couldn’t stop.

Donnie started laughing, too. And then Richard. It was like a tidal wave—-actually, a tsunami—-of side-splitting, doubled-over, tear-evoking guffawing. We laughed at each other laughing; laughed because we all knew we didn’t know why we were laughing. Our laughter went long, ebbed and then swelled again with varying potency. And of course, the more we laughed, the more we laughed.

So this was “high.” Donnie called it “feeling dreamy.” For me, everything was magnified. Conversations were either intense, misinterpreted or not heard at all. My introspection doubled; emotions were somehow enhanced.

And the music coming out of the radio was simply enchanting: what I considered mere production accessories in songs–bells, tambourines, subtle arrangement tricks—-suddenly came to the forefront. A rhythm guitar seemed super funky. On one song, the Fender Rhodes piano “felt” like a warm, cozy blanket. In the back seat of the Buick, I heard every instrument, every minute sound.

When we climbed out of the car, I imagined that within the span of about 20 minutes the big Buick had taken us to, well, somewhere. We’d returned, still feeling the effect of space travel.

Richard didn’t make much of his getting us high for the first time. Shortly afterward he left Aunt Eulane’s and we went inside, where, with Donnie’s cousins (who, while we smoked, never came out of the house), we lounged on the living room couch, entranced by the wonder of color television. We snickered about nearly everything that came on the screen.

While I appreciated my christening pot experience, it didn’t trigger some anxious desire to do it again. To me, it was something that just happened. I wouldn’t smoke pot again until 1973, when I graduated from Douglass High and moved to Los Angeles.

However, there was something about my first high that simply stunned me, and that was my ferocious post-puff appetite. On Aunt Eulane’s couch, Donnie and I went on about what we’d have murdered for—-a Diary Queen burger and a shake…McDonald’s…a couple of tacos from Taco Bell. A Payday—-no, Butternut!–candy bar would have tasted like a steak dinner.

Instead, I went home, acknowledged family and headed straight for the kitchen. With the relentless, unyielding yearn of a newly pregnant woman, I created one of the few things I knew how to make and what I suddenly wanted most: a bologna sandwich.

And not just any bologna sandwich. I fried that man-made, processed, Lord-knows-what’s-in-it meat by-product until the edges were delightfully crisp and forked it onto a waiting slice of white Wonder Bread slathered with Miracle Whip.

I added a piece of iceberg lettuce, covered this minimum-wage delicacy with another slice of Miracle Whipped bread and got busy. I bit my tongue twice while chowing down, marveling at this amazing invention called food.

