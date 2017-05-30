*By now you’ve heard about the infamous back channel, that term for the covert line of communication Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, reportedly tried to establish to communicate with the Russians. Now comes the truth: according to a White House insider, the back channel was a…channel. Like, you know, a TV channel. Really.

“I don’t know what the big deal is about,” said a source inside the White House who spoke on condition of anonymity and the promise of a Happy Meal.

Said the source, “Nobody got their panties in a bunch when they started BET. Hell, mainstream media says whatever it wants. Jared and Moscow just thought it would be great to have a channel that presented another view, that’s all. The back channel didn’t have anything to do with unethical behavior, stealing the election, dirty money or overall corruption. Honest. “

According to those who know, Back Channel Television, with programming to emanate out of Russia and the White House, was initially to launch with nonstop re-runs of “Hee Haw,” “The Beverly Hillbillies,” footage of past Russian military parades and Ted Nugent music videos.

On the drawing board was “Fake News Tonight,” a daily evening news program, and “Alternative Facts,” a “Face The Nation”/”Meet The Press”- styled show hosted by Kellyanne Conway.

A six-part finance show, “Taxes–That Annoying Detail,” a cooking show–“If you Can’t Stand The Heat with Sean “Spicy” Spicer”–and a dating feature, “Grab ‘Em By The…,” rounded out Back Channel’s early programming plans.

The White House source said two documentaries for the channel were also in the works–“Journey To The White House: Donald J. Trump’s Overwhelmingly Unprecedented Landslide Win of the Presidential Election Including The Popular Vote,” as well as “It’s Just Weather: The Big Lie About Climate Change.”

Another show, “Bigly, Goodly, Good Golly It’s So Big League: The Donald Trump Hour or Two,” was a loosely formatted program featuring Trump talking about whatever thought came into his mind.

A show dedicated to wildlife–“In Search of Big Foot and the Loch Ness Monster, People They’re Real,” was already in production.

“Tweet Beet,” yet another daily segment, would “take a serious look” at Trump’s tweets of the day.

Seriously, as crazy as the above sounds (a text from my brother Gerald sparked this), that’s what a segment of Americans braced ourselves for after the presidential election, an election we all just KNEW Trump was going to lose.

Even Trump, despite what he says today, thought this. Word had it that after the election, the billionaire realtor was going to form a cable channel run by Steve Bannon and designed to harass Hillary Clinton for the duration of her presidency. Instead, what America and the world got is the political nightmare we now live.

However, Trump did get his own channel. It’s called CNN, and everyday we tune in to see what this idiot does next.

I understand the estates of the legendary bumbling comedy teams of Laurel and Hardy and The Three Stooges are both suing Trump for infringement of content.

Okay, that’s not true, either. But if they did, they’d damn sure have a case.

Steven Ivory, veteran journalist, essayist and author, writes about popular culture for magazines, newspapers, radio, TV and the Internet. Respond to him via [email protected]