*A couple mornings ago, after overdosing on CNN’s unremitting coverage of the surreal doo-doo going on in Washington, in the name of solace I turned to Curtis Mayfield.

Like a holy man kneeling onto his prayer mat or the ever-faithful woman reaching for the Good Book is how I meditated on 1969’s “Choice Of Colors,” one of several soul/folk hymn-like songs Mayfield, inspired by the civil rights movement of the ‘60s, wrote, performed and produced with vocal group The Impressions.

Specifically, I needed to hear the lyric on the song’s bridge: “People must prove to the people a better day is coming—for you and for me.”

Reading it here, the line sounds trite. However, when Mayfield, Fred Cash and Sam Gooden sing them against Donny Hathaway and Johnny Pate’s elegant, purposeful arrangement, the words ring poignant: It’s us—-all of us—-who, as a society, must prove to one another that things are going to get better.

After the Impressions, I picked things up with the Isley Brothers’ “Fight The Power” from 1975, before receiving the day’s marching orders from Sly and The Family Stone’s funky 1969 classic “Stand”: “Stand! For the things you know are right/It’s the truth that the truth makes them so uptight….”

In light of these Times—-times not created but certainly symbolized by the unlikely election and subsequent bizarre and outrageous behavior of one Donald Trump-—I’ve turned to the mighty and comforting force that has gotten me though adolescent crushes, adult heartbreak, personal successes, failures; everything, good and bad, in my life: music.

In this case, I’ve summoned a genre of pop/soul from back in the day loosely referred to as “message music.”

Pop music always reflects the times in which it is created, and pop/R&B was never more reflective, inspirational or transformational than during the late 1960s and ‘70s, an era that saw artists, songwriters and producers both knowingly and unwittingly create what became the soundtrack to civil rights and anti-war movements and social causes in general.

I grew up on this stuff. As a teen, I danced to it, yelled “Right On!” to it and marched in protests to it while wearing my beloved green surplus store-bought army jacket, on which Mama sewed my Black Power fist patch on the left shoulder and the red, black and green Black Nationalist flag on the right.

I never stopped playing it. However, after the ‘70s, I listened to these songs solely in the name of musicality, with a wistful, sentimental ear for days gone by.

Then Trump became president.

Since then, I’ve listened to this music with the same consciousness that inspired it in the ‘70s.

I listen to Stevie Wonder’s 1974 hit, “You Haven’t Done Nothing”, an indictment of the Nixon Administration (featuring members of the Jackson 5 singing “doo-doo wops”; Wonder mentions the group by name in the song twice and ad libs, “Sing it, Jackie,”), and I hear a song written in honor of Trump, especially the lines: “It’s not too cool to be ridiculed but you brought this upon yourself/The world is tired of pacifiers, we want the truth and nothing else….”

And I dare anyone to find a track on What’s Going On, Marvin Gaye’s groundbreaking 1971 Motown masterpiece and mother of all protest recordings, that could not have been written last week.

Today, Motown founder Berry Gordy won’t admit that he was reticent about releasing the album for fear it would damage Gaye’s ladies’ man image (instead, the work would anoint Marvin a socially conscious messiah), but Smokey Robinson once told me that it was he who persuaded Mr. Gordy to put it out.

“Marvin was pouting, saying if [Motown] didn’t release the album, he wouldn’t record again and Berry said, ‘Well, so be it.’ Finally, I said to Berry, ‘You know, man, just put it out. If it fails, you will have made your point and if it hits, then, well, everybody wins.’”

It’s easy to say What’s Going On’s biting commentary on war, drug abuse, social apathy, a Higher Power, man’s rape of the ecology and its heartened plea on behalf of generations to come, was ahead of its time. Truth is, the world has been dealing with all those problems forever; Gaye simply became one of the first contemporary black artists to eloquently state as much.

While The Cause was real, 1970s message music was as much a commercial fad as any other musical shift that overtook black pop, such as funk, disco and rap.

Take the Chi-lites. Before crossing over pop with the maudlin love ballads, “Have You Seen Her” and “Oh Girl”, lead singer/songwriter Eugene Record, chasing R&B’s goodwill trend, wrote for the unit 1970’s “(For God’s Sake) Give More Power To The People,” which challenged political corruption, and “We Are Neighbors”, an ode to integration.

Both tracks, accented by a funky rhythm guitar stroke and featuring rotating vocal leads, blatantly pinch off the style of Sly & The Family Stone, whose psychedelic soul sound was hot at the time. Motown producer Norman Whitfield did the same thing with a series of Temptations tracks—-among them the hit “Ball Of Confusion” and “War.”

Regarding the latter tune, Gordy won that particular battle, refusing to release the Tempts’ version as a single and risk offending the group’s mainstream (read: white) audience.

A defiant Whitfield turned around and cut a more exciting and aggressive version on Motown’s hit-starved Edwin Starr (one can almost hear Starr, when presented the idea by Whitfield, saying “Hellllll yeah, I’ll sing it! When you wanna do it?”), who promptly made it one of the most profound statements on war ever recorded.

On the other hand, the songwriting/production team of Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, who ran the renown Philadelphia International Records (PIR), were fully devoted to the concept of music as a conduit for social change (the company’s official motto: “We’ve Got a Message In Our Music”).

After writing (with Gary Gilbert) and producing on singer Billy Paul the 1972 worldwide #1 smash, “Me And Mrs. Jones,” you’d think Gamble and Huff would have the singer follow that up with something equally smooth and romantic, right?

Nope. To the sheer horror of white folks seduced by “…Jones”–and cheers of Right On! by Blacks–Paul’s next single was the funky, steam-rolling “Am I Black Enough For You,” dedicated to continuation of the Black Power movement birthed in the late ‘60s.

Almost a decade before 1985’s “We Are The World,” the Quincy Jones-produced charity record, Philadelphia International released “Let’s Clean Up The Ghetto.” The plan was that sales profits from the 1977 single/album, featuring the label’s biggest artists–billed as the Philadelphia International All-Stars—would be directed to charities aiding America’s urban centers.

But then, the albums of most PIR artists featured a message song or two. One of the best was Harold Melvin and the Bluenotes’ enchanting clarion call, “Wake Up Everybody”. Sung by Bluenote Teddy Pendergrass (his last group recording before going solo) was one of the last hits John Whitehead, Gene McFadden and Victor Carstarphen penned as a PIR staff songwriting team before McFadden and Whitehead stepped out as a performing duo with 1979’s “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now”—a song Gamble and Huff unsuccessfully lobbied to have the O’Jays record.

Indeed, it was through the O’jays, PIR’s biggest act, that Gamble and Huff expressed their message the loudest. “Love Train,” “Give The People What They Want” and “Put Your Hands Together” preached brotherly love, demanded that government straighten up its act and called on the Holy Spirit, respectively.

And oh, the irony: who knew the sinister, unmitigated greed O’Jays Eddie Levert and Walter Williams so passionately sing of during the gangbusting 1973 hit “For The Love Of Money,” adopted in 2004 as the theme of Trump’s NBC TV show, “The Apprentice,” would be precisely who and what Trump turned out to be?

Thankfully, “For The Love Of Money” is singularly too powerful to be sullied by any association with Trump. At least for me, anyway. Whenever I hear the song, before it’s done, what usually comes to mind is what I thought when I heard it coming out of my radio for the very first time, in ‘73: Lord have mercy, what a badd-ass groove.

But it doesn’t matter from where you get your musical inspiration–James Brown, Dylan, Nina Simone, the Temptations, The Beatles, Donny Hathaway, Earth, Wind & Fire, Kool and The Gang (not “Ladies Night” Kool, but “Who’s Gonna Take The Weight” Kool). Public Enemy. The list is expansive.

The point is that this particular real time movie—-our collective resistance to the Trump administration and the racism, sexism, war-mongering and corruption it inspires–already has its soundtrack.

All that’s required is your light (your good spirit), your camera (in this case, your cell phone, to capture evil deeds red-handed) and most important, your action.

Power to the people. The album version, please.

Steven Ivory, veteran journalist, essayist and author, writes about popular culture for magazines, newspapers, radio, TV and the Internet. Respond to him via [email protected]