*Some of my French friends—both here and in France—-have been bragging about Emmanuel Macron’s presidential win over Marine Le Pen. Playfully, they deride me with the argument that the French, unlike a segment of the American public, still maintain a healthy grip on reality.

Their good natured teasing I can handle. Actually, I welcome it. Like many Americans—-indeed, like much of the world—-I, too, nervously rooted for Macron. When suddenly you find yourself living under an American presidency that openly lies, cheats and works to undo practically everything good about this country, you expand the boundaries of what you declare victory. You take those victories, political and moral, wherever you find them and connect the dots.

For instance, I cheered the firing of Fox News commentator Bill O’Reilly. Yes, it’s only a television show. But O’Reilly getting the boot—–those pesky multi-million-dollar sexual harassment payouts finally caught up with him—–means, at least for the time being, there is one less voice publicly spewing turgid BS about the greatness of our sick and deviant president.

Macron’s win elicited a collective global WHEW, for it reassured the world that not all of us has completely gone to hell in an oversized SUV. People do care about what’s right and they know the difference. Macron’s triumph serves as inspiration for those of us who understand that these are more than mere elections; they’ve literally come down to good vs. evil.

It wasn’t enough that Macron merely won. To send an indisputable message to the Dark Side, at the polls I needed him to obliterate Le Pen (which he did), who, much like Trump, campaigned on an exclusionary platform of fear and dogmatism.

For me, Macron’s Sunday win served as one kind of inspiration; later that day, the opening segment of CBS-TV’s “60 Minutes” served as another, illustrating that even Trump’s entranced supporters are capable of buyer’s remorse.

The segment was about one Roberto Beristain, who admittedly came to the U.S. from Mexico illegally in 1998 and never got his papers. Howeber, during the 20 years he lived under the radar, Beristain was a model citizen. He married, started a family and in Granger, Indiana, built a successful local restaurant that employs a staff of 20.

Despite the illegal Beristain’s good will, under the Trump administration—which knows not the meaning of empathy—-the man was promptly deported.

Remarkably, Helen, his Latino wife (a U.S. citizen), voted for…Trump. Tearfully, she explained that in casting her vote, she hadn’t paid attention to what she termed Trump’s “small print.”

After ignoring his divisive, hateful campaign rhetoric, Mrs. Beristain now realizes that with Trump, there is no small print: the man boldly told us exactly what he planned to do as president, and he is doing it or attempting to.

One of the most amazing aspects of Trump’s election remains the women, poor whites, Muslims and yes, people of color who voted for him. For some God-forsaken reason, they believe(d) Trump’s bigoted vitriol is for everyone but them. Mrs. Beristain thought the “good” Latinos would be safe. In the eyes of the Trump regime, is there such a Latino?

And now, as I write this, word has come down that the Trump White House unceremoniously fired embattled FBI Director James Comey, who just happened to be heading up the investigation into whether or not the Trump campaign and Russia—during the presidential election—were in cahoots to control the outcome.

The firing of Comey—-the man found out he didn’t have a job via a TV news report–has been declared by politicians and pundits on both sides of the aisle as “troubling,” “concerning” and “suspicious.” Might I add another term: chickenshit.

When Americans have to look to another country to glimpse the grand ideals on which our own nation was built, then you have to wonder where we’re headed.

We must continue to believe that Trump’s presidency is simply a period in American history, albeit a dark one, that we will get through. We can and we will. Then again, he’s only been in office for a little more than three months; Lord knows what’s next.

In the meantime, Vive la France, baby.

Steven Ivory, veteran journalist, essayist and author, writes about popular culture for magazines, newspapers, radio, TV and the Internet.