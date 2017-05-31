*Oh Lord, here we go with these two maniacs again. The story goes that basically Stevie J believes his baby mama, Joseline Hernandez, is a nutball and has accused her of physically assaulting him.

Stevie said he is in fear of his life after Joseline accosted him in front of their lawyers as recently as May 11 when they were trying to mediate their problems in their ongoing child support and custody battle over their baby daughter.

Even though he was filming, with the VH1 production crew, his attorney present – and after being told to leave – he says she lunged at him, hurling court docs as well as some selected cuss words.

Stevie J may not be as vacuous as some believe. Apparently he’s got receipts … he says all of the abuse in question can be checked against police reports.

Joseline and Stevie J are going at each other in court over child support and custody of their child, Bonnie Bella. The trial starts next week.

The record producer and reality star said these incidents show a pattern of abuse, and he fears for his safety as well as for Bonnie Bella’s.

“Petitioner has a history of embarking upon a campaign of harassment, stalking, and violence against the Respondent throughout the course of their relationship and throughout the majority of her pregnancy,” Stevie’s lawyer said in court docs, which were obtained by BOSSIP.

“Such violent behavior has been memorialized and closely documented in the production footage and broadcast of the reality show ‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.’ Petitioner’s violent tendencies have increased during her pregnancy causing Respondent to fear for the safety of his life and that of the life of his alleged unborn minor child.”

Stevie said that he’s been on the receiving end of physical and verbal abuse for the past five years, and her behavior shows she’s incapable of caring for their baby. He said he believes he and Bonnie’s lives is in danger if Joseline doesn’t get help, according to court docs.

Not that it matters at this point, but we believe he’s right about her. But unfortunately they made a baby together and now they are bound. She’s got him right where she wants him.