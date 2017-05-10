*SassBoxx is a monthly subscription service which provides curated items from popular beauty & lifestyle brands and delivers them directly to you.

27-year-old Sapphira Martin is the founder of SassBoxx, and “BUY BLACK” enthusiasts will be over the moon to know that the site offers products exclusively from businesses owned by women of color.

“It’s important for us to support black businesses because African-Americans have to bring back that united force that we’ve gained from our ancestors,” Martin, a Queens native, told HuffPost.

The Root reports that 30 percent of black-owned business in New York City shut down between 2007 and 2012, so Martin’s venture is all the more significant.

“In the grand scheme of things, African-Americans have invented and created some of the most important businesses and everyday [inventions],” she said. “We have to continue a legacy laid out before us.”

As Huff Post notes, the box contains four to seven items that range from candles and inspirational notepads to beauty products. Martin gets theme ideas from black women, the women’s rights movement, and her family. The box is ideal for any woman, but Martin is particularly focused on women of color.

With Mother’s Day coming up, SassBoxx is offering a limited-edition May box titled MomBoxx. It features products from brands like Ivy’s Tea Co. and Dope Mom Behavior.

You can sign up for SassBoxx here.

