*Diabetes is growing at an epidemic rate in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 30 million Americans have diabetes and face its devastating consequences.

EURweb associate Herica Thompson was on the scene for the 8th Annual Big Fighters, Big Cause benefiting The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation and its mission to fund life-changing research, care and awareness for pediatric type 1 & 2 diabetes and to help children live healthier lives through diet and exercise.

Financial giant B. Riley & Co. presented this charity boxing night at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. Each year the annual Big Fighters, Big Cause gets bigger and better as more funds are raised to help with the advancement in curing the disease.

Many notable celebs, patrons and supporters were in attendance at this year’s event such as Sugar Ray Leonard, En Vogue who performed National Anthem, Oscar De La Hoya, Usher, Laila Ali, Tommy Davidson, Bill Bellamy (host of the evening), Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber, Magic & Cookie Johnson and Tina Knowles Lawson & Richard Lawson. Guests enjoyed boxing matches with Kevin “K-Smoove” Rivers, Jr., Roberto “Escorpion” Pucheta, Luis “King Louie” Coria, Antonio “Chore” Martinez, Marvin Cabrera & Quantavious “King Tulu” Green, Alfredo Escarcega and Rolando Padilla.

The main event and opening bouts were presented by Oscar De La Hoya’s, Golden Boy Promotions. In addition to the matches there were live performances & silent auctions of iconic memorabilia and other rare finds for guests to bid on with proceeds going toward the charity. In was such as great night for an even greater cause.

The stars were candid about sports, charity and entertainment in our red carpet highlights video.

For more information, visit www.sugarrayleonardfdn.org.