*At least 19 people are dead and 50 injured after an explosion outside the Manchester Arena in northwest England just as an Ariana Grande concert was letting out, according to the Greater Manchester police department. British authorities are suspecting the incident is a terrorist attack.

“This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise,” Manchester police said.

British Transport Police said the explosion occurred in the foyer outside the venue, which holds 21,000 people and is the biggest indoor arena in Europe.

One witness told CNN she saw 20-30 bodies of people “clearly” dead and that there was “blood everywhere.”

Arena after the explosion of the bombs 😭pic.twitter.com/BM6mN3UCS5 — Ariana Grande Charts (@arianaonchart) May 22, 2017

Video on social media shows people scrambling to exit the venue, and footage from the scene shows a huge police presence and streams of ambulances and other emergency vehicles. Audio from dashcam video taken from a car parked near the arena appears to show one large explosion, possibly followed quickly by a second smaller blast.

Meanwhile, Grande’s reps say the singer is OK.

“There was a massive explosion, and everyone was screaming,” one witness told Reuters. “It was a huge explosion; you could feel it in your chest.” Witnesses said the show had just ended and the house lights came on when the explosions hit.

“Officers are at Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion within the foyer area of the stadium at 10.30pm this evening,” British Transport Police said in a statement. “Emergency services are at the scene and we are working to establish more information regarding the explosion and will provide further updates as soon as possible.”

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

The incident comes in the wake of a terrorist attack in London outside of Parliament 2 months ago in which several people died and many others were injured.

