*Fans of T.I. and Tiny Harris have been given front row seating into their divorce drama, as the ex-couple air out their grievances and get candid on their VH1 reality series “The Family Hustle.”
The estranged couple blame each other for cheating and T.I. says he can’t be great while married to Tiny.
Harris filed for divorce from the rapper back in December 2016 amid ongoing rumors that Tip was sleeping around with various women, including IG model Bernice Burgos. There were also stories about Tiny allegedly cheating with professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Check out their intense discussion in the clip below:
T.I. and Tiny’s on-going divorce saga has also included social media feuds and various headlines about what really caused the demise of their relationship.
In a sneak peek of the next episode of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” Tip and Tiny sit down for dinner to discuss their marital issues. Tip pops off at the Xscape singer for moving out of the home they shared. She blames him for the reason why she left, saying had he not been cheating, she would’ve stayed.
The episode hasn’t aired yet, but it appears they’re already throwing shots at each other on social media:
While Tiny’s estranged husband is being accused of sleeping with a woman she hired, T.I. is still feeling some way about her “relationship” with Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Of course, Tiny denies having sexual relations with Floyd or any other man since they’ve been married.
The season finale of “The Family Hustle” airs Monday (May 29) at 10/9c on VH1.
Do you think they’ll be able to work it out, or nah?
