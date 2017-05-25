*Fans of T.I. and Tiny Harris have been given front row seating into their divorce drama, as the ex-couple air out their grievances and get candid on their VH1 reality series “The Family Hustle.”

The estranged couple blame each other for cheating and T.I. says he can’t be great while married to Tiny.

Harris filed for divorce from the rapper back in December 2016 amid ongoing rumors that Tip was sleeping around with various women, including IG model Bernice Burgos. There were also stories about Tiny allegedly cheating with professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Check out their intense discussion in the clip below:

