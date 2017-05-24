*As an ongoing initiative of the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center, a nationwide call to action has been set forth in support of the finale episode of the Fox series “Shots Fired,” starring Sanaa Lathan and Stephan James.

The finale episode of the ten episode limited series airs on Wednesday, May 24th at 8pm/7 pm Central.

In addition to watching the finale episode, fans are encouraged to email, Facebook and tweet to their friends and fellow influencers, as well as catch up on back episodes on demand or on Hulu.

Why is this series so important? It is not television as usual. It takes on the hardest and the most painful issues of our community, the gunning down of unarmed youth by law enforcement, torn communities and shattered hearts. “Shots Fired” is created by Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood, whose son’s reaction to the Trayvon Martin/George Zimmerman verdict inspired the show.

The BHERC is about taking action, supporting independent filmmakers throughout the pipeline of their careers and taking public and proactive stands to support programming that serves the interests of educating, empowering and advocating for people of color in the entertainment industry and beyond.

The BHERC asks for all who care about quality programming, police reform and social justice to plan to watch this gripping finale, or set their DVR’s to watch at a later time. #ShotsFired #BHERC @Rockthefilm @GBPmadeit