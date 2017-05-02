*Tamar Braxton vowed that she would hit up the 2017 Daytime EMMY Awards, and she did just that.

She accompanied her older sister Toni Braxton for the 43rd annual event, and she inadvertently caused a slight wardrobe malfunction while assisting Toni with her gown.

As the Braxton sisters made their way down the carpet, Tamar reportedly tugged the R&B singer’s dress a little too hard, which cause Toni to serve up a bit more leg action. Peep the scandalous (not really) pic below.

Tamar, who previously served as a co-host on “The Real,” said she wanted to be there to accept the award in case the show won in the category for which it was nominated: Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts.

“The Real” co-hosts, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon, Tamera Mowry Housely and Loni Love, attended the ceremony, and while the show didn’t win an award, their rivals over at “The Talk” did sweep up the award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts.

The top winners at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Friday included Netflix’s animated comedy “Trollhunters” and NBC’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Meanwhile, Kym Whitley’s show “The Bay The Series” ended up nabbing the EMMY Award for Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series.

Steve Harvey was also a big winner — scoring the Outstanding Game Show Host award for hosting “Family Feud” and the Outstanding Talk Show/Informative Host award for his radio show “The Steve Harvey Morning Show.”

The Daytime Emmy Awards show was streamed live on Facebook, where it was watched by 29,000 people.

See below a list of winners in the major categories. For the full list, head to the Television Academy’s website.

per Variety:

OUTSTANDING MORNING PROGRAM

“Good Morning America” (ABC) — WINNER

“CBS Sunday Morning” (CBS)

“CBS This Morning” (CBS)

“Today Show” (NBC)

“Cafe CNN” (CNN en Espanol)

“Despierta America” (Univision)

“Un Nuevo Dia” (Telemundo)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOSTS

“The Talk” (CBS) — WINNER

“Harry” (SYNDICATED)

“Live With Kelly” (SYNDICATED)

“The Real” (SYNDICATED)

“The View” (ABC)

“The Wendy Williams Show” (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Steve Burton, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS) — WINNER

John Aniston, “Days of Our Lives” (CBS)

Chad Duell, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Jeffrey Vincent Parise, “General Hospital” (ABC)

James Reynolds, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kate Mansi, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC) — WINNER

Stacy Haiduk, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Anna Maria Horsford, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Finola Hughes, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Kelly Sullivan, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bryan Craig, “General Hospital” (ABC) — WINNER

Pierson Fodé, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

James Lastovic, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Tequan Richmond, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Anthony Turpel, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lexi Ainsworth, “General Hospital” (ABC) — WINNER

Reign Edwards, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Hunter King, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Chloe Lanier, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Alyvia Alyn Lind, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

“Jeopardy” — WINNER

“Celebrity Name Game”

“Family Feud”

“Let’s Make A Deal”

“The Price Is Right”

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

“The Dr. Oz Show” (SYNDICATED) — WINNER

“The Chew” (ABC)

“The Kitchen” (Food Network)

“Larry King Now” (Ora TV)

“Steve Harvey” (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Steve Harvey (SYNDICATED) — WINNER

“The Chew” (ABC)

“The Dr. Oz Show” (SYNDICATED)

“Larry King Now” (Ora TV)

“The Kitchen” (Food Network)

“On-Contact” (RT)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (SYNDICATED) — WINNER

“Live with Kelly” (SYNDICATED)

“Maury” (NBC)

“The Talk” (CBS)

“The View” (ABC)

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud” (SYNDICATED) — WINNER

Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make a Deal” (CBS)

Craig Ferguson, “Celebrity Name Game” (SYNDICATED)

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune” (SYNDICATED)

Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!” (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

“Entertainment Tonight” (CBS) — WINNER

“Access Hollywood” (NBC)

“E! News” (E!)

“Extra” (SYNDICATED)

“Inside Edition” (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

“General Hospital” (ABC) — WINNER

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Scott Clifton, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS) — WINNER

Peter Bergman, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Billy Flynn, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Vincent Irizarry, “Days of Our Lives” (CBS)

Kristoff St. John, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Gina Tognoni, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS) — WINNER

Nancy Lee Grahn, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Heather Tom, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Jess Walton, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Laura Wright, “General Hospital” (ABC)

OUTSTANDING CULINARY PROGRAM

Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse (Amazon) — WINNER

America’s Test Kitchen (PBS)

Barefoot Contessa (Food Network)

Guy’s Big Bite (Food Network)

The Mind of a Chef (PBS)

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen (Food Network)

