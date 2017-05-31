TV personality Tamar Braxton attends Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

*Migos, Bruno Mars, Future, Trey Songz and Tamar Braxton are the round of performers announced for the 2017 BET Awards.

As previously reported, “Saturday Night Live” regular Leslie Jones will host the ceremony that will air live on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé leads this year’s nominations with seven, followed by Mars with five. Additional nominees include Solange, Chance the Rapper and Migos, with four nominations apiece.

The 17th annual BET Awards will cap the BET Experience at L.A. Live in Los Angeles (June 22-25). Among the talent slated for the four-day festival’s various events — including nightly concerts at the Staples Center, a celebrity basketball game and the Genius Talks series — are: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Pusha T, Desiigner, Bryson Tiller, Rae Sremmurd, Jhené Aiko, New Edition and Wizkid.





