*Viewers of “Braxton Family Values” learned a few years ago that their father, Michael Braxton, is a preacher that cheated on their mom, Evelyn, which devastated the family.

Tamar Braxton opened up to Hip Hollywood about how her dad ruined his marriage with infidelity on her new single “My Man.”

“The song came about because I felt it was necessary to say,” explained Braxton. “It was just everything that was going on with my family at the time, it just made sense to speak about it.”

As Hip Hollywood reports, fans saw Tamar share the track with her mother on their reality show, but did she share it with her father?

“Listen, I was I not going to put out this record without letting my parents hear it first,” she explained. “So I played it for my dad and his reaction was a little different. He was actually a little flattered. He was like, ‘You wrote a song about me?’ without listening, listening to the lyrics. I’m sure now he’s probably thinking differently.”

Braxton also revealed how she was able to forgive her father and have a great relationship with him:

“You have to realize it is not your relationship,” she shared. “And it doesn’t have anything to do with you. It’s not your business. Although you are the product of the relationship, it’s not your relationship.”

Fans will see how the other Braxton sisters – Trina, Towanda, Toni and Tracey – deal with their father and his new wife this season on “Braxton Family Values.”

In the meantime, check out “My Man” below.