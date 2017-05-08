*In a new episode of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” Tameka “Tiny” Harris spills some tea about her “secret” past with rapper TuPac.

During their first televised meeting together as a reunited group — their first in 18 years — Tiny and her fellow Xscape singers, Latocha Scott and Kandi Burruss, chopped it up about the fun they had as 90’s R&B singers, and that’s when Pac’s name came up.

As the three ladies recalled the time TuPac got pissed at them when they soaked him during a water gun fight, Tiny dropped details about her seemingly innocent history with Pac.

According to Tiny, she and TuPac were very close and almost indulged in relations. This was before her relationship with her soon to be ex husband, rapper T.I.

Check out what Tiny said about Pac in the video below:

Speaking of T.I., he recently came to Tupac’s defense after radio host Funk Master Flex’s recent Instagram rant.

In case you missed it, Flex waited 20 years after the man’s death to make the claim that Pac shot himself during that infamous 1994 NY Quad Studios shooting, but blamed the violent incident on the late Notorious B.I.G.

Many fans, including T.I., questioned why Flex — who was a prominent NY radio host back then — didn’t say anything at that time.

Maybe because he was afraid of being shot too?

Ya’ll know #thuglife is not always predictable.

Check out Funk’s exchange with T.I. below:

