*In a new interview for Momtastic, Tamera Mowry-Housley opens up about the social media hate she receives on the regular about her interracial marriage with husband Adam Housley.

“I think the criticism is even worse now, with the racial tension that we’re seeing and the political climate,” explains the 38-year-old co-host of “The Real,” who is biracial. “But my husband, who is so great, said, ‘You know what, Tamera? This is just teaching you to focus on the thousands of people that are for you, as opposed to the very few people who are against you.’ He’s right.”

She adds, “When we first came out publicly as a couple 12 years ago, I remember a few negative comments, such as ‘Never expected her to be with him!’ But I never expected it to reach this degree of criticism as I got older.”

Mowry-Housley says the way she and her siblings — twin sister Tia Mowry-Hardrict and their brothers Tavior and Tahj Mowry — were brought up plays a huge part of her ability to deflect the unwarranted comments as well.

“I wasn’t raised to see color, I was raised to see character,” she says. “When my mom found out that I was dating a white man, she said, ‘Listen, I went through a lot and I want to make sure you love this man, because it’s not easy. You’ll face scrutiny. So make sure that you guys are in this together and make sure you understand what you will face.’ ”

“I said, ‘Mom, what are you talking about? It’s 2005. People aren’t going to care!’ But she was right,” the longtime actress continues. “I look at my parents and I think, ‘Wow, they must be really strong, because what they’ve been through is 100 times worse than what we’ve gone through.’ ”