*Today, Monday, May 8, “The Real“ kicks the week off with fashion designer, actress and singer Kelly Osbourne! The There Is No F*cking Secret: Letters From A Badass Bitch author discusses how her mother protected her from bullying and consoles co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley whose son said his first curse word!

Plus, the ladies welcome multi-Grammy winning recording artists, Bishop Hezekiah Walker and Israel Houghton who perform their hit song “Better.” And, singer-songwriter Sevyn Streeter stops by with her cousin Artesha Spencer, to talk about Artesha’s story and organization “Peyton’s Purpose,” which gifts care packages to families that have lost children to miscarriages.

Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Son, Aden’s First Curse Word

Sevyn Streeter Shares Peyton’s Purpose

Kelly Osbourne: My mom would put a Laura Ashley floral dress on to pick us up and take us home from school, so the moms had no excuse to pick on us for anything else. And then go home and put her eighties power suit back on.

Adrienne Houghton: I love it.

Kelly: ‘Cause she was always working, but the little quaint country English village that I went to school in… like did not take kindly to somebody that bites the heads off bats and they call a satanist. So my mom did everything to make sure that we were accepted and that had no extra reasons to be bullied for.

Jeannie Mai: She did a great job.

