*Three months after leaving NBC News, Tamron Hall has gotten herself an agent.

The former anchor has signed with WME for representation, with an eye toward booking Hall on strategic opportunities involving TV and digital content, as well as speaking engagements and brand partnerships, among other areas, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news comes exactly three months after Hall exited Today, where she served as co-anchor of the 9 a.m. hour for three years, in addition to hosting her own daily MSNBC show, “MSNBC Live With Tamron Hall.”

Hall’s decision to leave NBC News came at the end of her contract, which coincided with the news that former Fox News star Megyn Kelly would be taking over one hour of the Today’s four-hour block as part of her deal with NBC. The network confirmed today (May 1) that Kelly will take over Hall’s old timeslot.

Speaking with THR last month, NBC News president Noah Oppenheim said that the network had made her a “significant” offer to stay. “I very much hoped that Tamron would remain with NBC News,” he said. “We made her an offer that I think reflected our strong desire that she be part of our family moving forward, that would have given her a very prominent and substantive role here at the network. We were obviously disappointed that she chose to pursue her future elsewhere, and we wish her only the best.”

Hall’s abrupt departure was met with backlash, most notably from the National Association of Black Journalists, which accused NBC of “whitewashing.”