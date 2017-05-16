*These are uncertain times for Nigeria yet again, with attention paid to ailing civilian President, Muhammadu Buhari who is abroad for the second time this year, receiving medical treatment for an udisclosed illness.

Social media is adrift with fake news about his demise.

I have done a few Buhari cartoons but here is my first without his image. Buhari had previously served as a military head of state of Nigeria now a retired Major General. Many are positioning themselves to lead Africa’s most populous nation after him.

I remember him for being part of the Nigerian Military that ended the civil war known as the BIAFRAN WAR and as with many past leaders who believed and still believe in ONE NIGERIA.

EURweb.com contributor, TAYO Fatunla is an award winning Nigerian Comic Artist, writer and illustrator and Editorial cartoonist. He is a graduate of the prestigious U.S. Art school, The Kubert School, New Jersey. His cartoons are used for educational purposes in school books, Newsletters, journals and for presentations – www.tayofatunla.com