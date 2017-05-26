*”8th Grade Middle School Chronicles: The Year That Changed Everything“… is written by teen author, Essynce Moore.

6th grade was child’s play. 7th grade was a taste of what was to come. But 8th grade, was the year that changed everything. That includes me, my “friends,” and the Middle School Chronicle Series. It was one of the most memorable, educating, and heartbreaking years of my life. A school year I will never forget! A story that you may not want to remember. I bring you the trilogy in the Middle School Chronicle Series, “8th Grade Middle School Chronicles” – the true story of my 8th grade year!

Released in 2015, Essynce’s first book 6th Grade Middle School Chronicles: Where No Secrets Are Kept was Amazon’s Top International seller. Her 2nd book 7th Grade Middle School Chronicles: Oh Essynce, If Only You Could See the Future… was released in 2016. Both books are a part of the Middle School Chronicles series that are a mandatory reading for some school curriculums.

The latest book, 8th Grade Middle School Chronicles, has completed the awesome series… and the entire series is available for purchase on Amazon.com (http://amzn.to/1U1bkJY).

A young protégé and a phenomenal speaker

Essynce loves to empower and inspire people at schools, conferences, workshops, and more. Her goal is to have her Middle School Chronicles book series in schools all around the world as a mandatory reading and a part of their curriculum.

Her books prepare students for middle school, assist with self-esteem, bullying, how to handle certain situations with teachers/friends, encourage the youth to live their dreams now, and so much more. Parents should take notes as well; They think they know the truth about what happens in middle school… but they have no idea.

Essynce is a trendsetter for her peers, and captures the attention of children everywhere. Essynce being labeled a “ROLE MODEL” is an understatement! She says she would love to meet Oprah, Tyler Perry, Ellen, Steve Harvey, Zendaya, Rihanna, and Ian Somerhalder. She desires to visit schools to discuss entrepreneurial education initiatives and other opportunities that are centered around children, tweens, and teens.

Follow her on social media:

Twitter – www.twitter.com/EssynceCouture

Facebook – www.facebook.com/ essyncecouture

Instagram – www.instagram.com/ essyncecouturellc and www.instagram.com/ essyncecouturespaandboutique

About Essynce Moore

Teenpreneur, children, tweens and teens stylist/fashion designer, actress, motivational speaker, spa and boutique owner, and author. Essynce has received Proclamations from the State of NJ and City of Passaic, and has been featured in various fashion shows, pageants, and karate tournaments. She was showcased in NY Fashion Week, and Atlanta Kids Fashion Week, was featured in several interviews in magazines, TV, news, print, conferences, and is a member of the New York Youth Chamber of Commerce. For more details about her company, Essynce Couture, LLC, visit www.essyncecouture.com

source:

Yvonne Forbes

[email protected]