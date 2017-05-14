*Huh? You obviously read the headline. I’m not offended if you were puzzled. I had the same feelings writing it. Or should I say, rewriting it.

You see, when I read about the response Alyssa Wilson‘s school administrators had when she was brave enough to complain about the recent sexual harassment she had gone through, I was stopped in my tracks by their response.

Talk about blaming the victim.

Why the hell would they give a contract to Wilson? No, what the hell is a CONTRACT doing in the mix anyway?

“There is no way a contract is going to help me and keep me safe, or the other girls that attend Las Vegas High School,” Wilson told Yahoo Beauty via Twitter when messaging about the incident. “There needs to be more actions done than just a piece of paper.”

Previous to the Yahoo Beauty followup, Wilson had made her feelings known by posting this photo and comment on her page.

“So you get sexually harassed at school and all you get is a contract????”

See the CONTRACT and read more at EURThisNthat.