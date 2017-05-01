*When none of Priscilla Samey’s classmates asked her to senior prom, the 17-year-old turned to a more important source of acceptance…of the Ivy League variety.

According to mic.com, Samey got dressed and went to the prom anyway, with her Harvard University acceptance letter as her date.

“Couldn’t find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17,” Samey tweeted on Saturday.

Couldn’t find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17 💕🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vIw2524wXu — • (@prizxillas) April 30, 2017

Samey, who scored a full scholarship to Harvard, was also accepted to Yale, Princeton, University of Pennsylvania, Cornell, Columbia and Brown.

The idea to take Harvard along with her to prom came from her sister. “She said, ‘The best one [date] is all your college admissions,'” Samey said.

The daughter of Togolese immigrants, Samey said her choice of prom date saved her a ton of money.

“I took a date that was pretty low maintenance, so I didn’t have to pay for his dinner,” she said, adding that she also saved on her dress, which was a homage to her African culture and was made by a family friend.

The teen’s classmates had nothing but support for Samey and her prom date.

“They all thought it was so funny and cute,” Samey said. “I didn’t get any negative feedback like I thought I would and they all were very proud and supportive.”

Samey will major in political science with a pre-law track at Harvard, and plans to get both her juris doctorate and a degree in business administration so she can go into business law.