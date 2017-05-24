“The Temptations still stand today, not in spite of those who left us, but because of them.” Otis Williams. Founding Member

*Los Angeles, CA – The 5th Annual Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Concert – 2017, will be held in the motor city, Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, June, 11, 2017.

This year, Motown’s legendary Temptations will be honored by the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame by awarding them the Male Group of the 20th Century Award.

Though the Temptations were inducted into the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in 2013, this award is designed to honor the group’s members who contributed to The Temptation’s initial success, with special mentions going to David Ruffin, Paul Williams, Otis Williams, Eddie Kendricks, Melvin Franklin, Dennis Edwards and Elbridge “Al” Bryant.

Thanks to their finely crafted choreography and smooth, soulful harmonies, The Temptations became synonymous with the premiere male vocal groups of the 1960’s Motown juggernaut.

After years of toiling away without any significant traction, their fortunes changed tremendously with the addition of David Ruffin. In 1964 after entering the studio with writer/producer Smokey Robinson, they recorded the hit single “The Way You Do the Things You Do.” Then once again with Robinson leading the charge, they returned to the studio and emerged with their signature song, “My Girl” that went to the top of the charts in early 1965. Other number one pop and R&B hits followed that same year: “It’s Growing,” “Since I Lost My Baby,” “Don’t Look Back” and “My Baby.” During the course of their long, storied career, The Temptations had 37 Top Ten hits. And the rest as they say, is musical history.

This fabulous event will be held at The Music Hall, 350 Madison St., Detroit, MI 48226.

Red Carpet – 4:00 pm; Meet & Greet – 5:00 pm; Induction Ceremony – 6:00 pm

To purchase tickets call (313) 887-8500