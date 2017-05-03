*“Empire” star Terrence Howard and Anna Paquin will guest star in an episode of the upcoming Amazon and Channel 4 anthology series “Electric Dreams,” a sci-fi drama based on the award-winning short stories by author Philip K. Dick.

In the episode, titled “Real Life,” Paquin will play Sarah, a policewoman living in the future who shares headspace with George (Howard), a brilliant game designer as each pursue violent killers whose plans could have shattering consequences. In a race against time, sharing a bond that no one else can see, they learn the very thing that connects them can also destroy them.

The episode will also guest star Rachelle Lefevre (“Under The Dome”), Lara Pulver (“Sherlock”), Jacob Vargas (“Luke Cage”), Sam Witwer (“Once Upon A Time”) and Guy Burnet (“Hand of God”).

The Sony Pictures-produced drama counts Bryan Cranston among its executive producers and stars. Previously announced regulars also include Mireille Enos, Greg Kinnear, Steve Buscemi, Timothy Spall, Jack Reynor, Benedict Wong and Geraldine Chaplin.

Dee Rees (“Bessie,” “Mudbound”) is among the writers tapped to adapt one of the episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.