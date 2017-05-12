*Film rights to Terry McMillan’s bestselling novel I Almost Forgot About You has been swooped up by The Jackal Group, marking the author’s fifth to be adapted for a movie and third to hit the big screen.

Gail Berman and Joe Earley will produce the project through their Jackal Group banner, reports Deadline Hollywood.

I Almost Forgot About You surrounds a successful doctor named Georgia Young, who appears to have everything — a great family, good friends and a wonderful career — but it isn’t enough. Feeling stuck and restless, she is determined to make major changes in her life and so decides to track down her former lovers. What follows is a series of second chances, but also self-discovery about the choices she has made.

The book, published by Crown, became a New York Times bestseller, as did her previous seven books.