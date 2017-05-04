*Mark Zuckerberg probably meant well when he invented Facebook.

I’m sure his initial thought was: “Oh what a great tool this will be for people to connect with long lost friends and family.”

Now, if he’s even slightly aware of how sick and twisted society has become, then he should make a public apology for creating a vehicle that people are using to publicize their bizarre and volatile behavior.

Yes, Mr. Zuckerberg, you have given the world a platform to expose all of its warts, and on a regular basis, that’s what people do, especially young people.

A few years ago, I was annoyed by how desperate for attention everyone under 30 appeared to be. I was fed up with daily updates from complete strangers about what they ate for breakfast, what movies make them cry, what clothes they purchased at the mall, and what beverages they liked to drink. I hated you then, Mr. Zuckerberg, because you were responsible for incubating America’s nauseating culture of narcissism and egomaniacal behavior. But when I consider how astonishingly cruel young people have become, it almost makes me wish for the days when high-school kids would post images of the empty soda can they drank from during their lunch hour at school (as if anyone really gave a rat’s ass).

These days, Facebook has become a breeding ground for rebellious and delinquent youth. These little fucktards are pouring gasoline on a concept that originated to bring people joy and foster togetherness. I’m not saying that Mr. Zuckerberg should be held accountable for the behavior of other people’s children; but why isn’t he doing something to discourage these little assholes from using Facebook to broadcast their delinquency? On Facebook live, I’ve witnessed suicide, rape, self-mutilation, pornography, gang violence, murder, next-level bullying, and full on brawls that would rival the carnage and brutality of any Quentin Tarantino film. This dreadful epidemic has to be contained, or future generations of young people will develop a thirst for a attention and blood as soon as they emerge from the womb (and I won’t be the type of old man to hide in his living room. As the late great Bernie Mac once said during a comedy special, “I’ll fuck a kid up).

Before anyone gets the wrong idea, I wanna make it clear that when it comes to this Facebook thing I’m not referring to a specific racial group. This isn’t a black problem. Well…it kinda is…I’ve only seen black teenagers post Facebook videos of themselves beating a school yard foe to a bloody pulp. The carnage has gotten so out of hand that a girl was recently recorded being pummeled to death (literally) by a ruthless hoard of her enemies. Last week, a gang of KILLER GIRLS murdered a female rival over the weekend – with their BARE HANDS – according to Canadian police. And police say that they LIVESTREAMED THE MURDER. Seriously!?

Police say that a 19-year-old Native American girl from the Sagkeeng First Nation was physically assaulted and killed.

Two girls, ages 17 and 16, have been arrested for second-degree murder and are currently in police custody. One of the girls who is being accused of committing the brutal murder is reportedly Chrissy Jacobs. This crazy heffa and her band of violent misfits should be checked into mental ward ASAP. But they aren’t alone—cyber-savagery is a global issue that won’t just disappear with time. It’ll only get worse as long as interactive websites like Facebook continue to exist.

Apart from the videos of pimple-faced high-schoolers beating each other’s brains out, Facebook also facilitates verbal warfare between enemies, lovers, friends, and family. In an article she wrote for Mashable.com, Heather Dockray writes:

“For many of us, Facebook fights are a part of daily life. A 2012 Pew study found that 15 percent of adults and 22 percent of teens had engaged in an interaction on the site that resulted in a friendship ending. Three percent of adults and 8 percent of teens said that fighting on the website had led to fighting in real life. For many users, life on Facebook has become a banal battle fought with unopened hyperlinks and 1,000-word-paragraphs and violent empty threats to de-friend. Comments don’t lead to conclusions but rather character assassinations, every thought a fragment and every sentence a run-on.”

Imagine if Facebook were around during the 1992 Los Angeles riots. What would it have been like for young people during that period in time to have a platform on which they could raise hell and be glorified by millions of viewers for their actions? How many kids will commit suicide in the future because they’ll crave the attention of a worldwide audience watching for entertainment? In my daily travels, I’ve even heard teenagers discuss how many views they’ll get on Facebook after they’ve beaten some poor soul to oblivion. This shit is sickening, and Mark Zuckerberg should be held accountable for his role in the delinquency of America’s youth (and its adults). Brotha, I respect your hustle and your genius. But enough is enough.

