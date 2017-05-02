Scene from Ewir Amora Kelabi.

Scene from “Ewir Amora Kelabi.”

*The Film Society of Lincoln Center and African Film Festival, Inc. (NYAFF) presents the 24th New York African Film Festival, May 3-9.

The festival’s theme, “The Peoples’ Revolution,” taps into the pulse of protest and the demand for change throughout the world, championed by a new wave of artists throughout Africa and its diaspora.

“In this year’s films,” says AFF Executive Director and NYAFF Founder Mahen Bonetti, “we see a generation of young people concerned with reclaiming what is rightfully theirs—their cultural identity, their homes, their dignity.”

Opening Night is the U.S. premiere of award-winning South African director Akin Omotoso’s “Vaya,” a moving film about three strangers on a train to the city whose lives eventually collide. A reception will follow at the Frieda and Roy Furman Gallery at the Walter Reade Theater. Tickets for the movie and Opening Night Reception are $150 and are available online at africanfilmny.org. Regular festival prices apply to tickets for the screening only and they can be purchased at filmlinc.org.

Malcolm X, the subject of “Malcolm X: Struggle for Freedom.”

Ethiopian filmmaker Sewmehon Yismaw’s drama “Ewir Amora Kelabi” will have its world premiere as the Centerpiece selection on Friday, May 5. Based on a true story, this remarkable tale is about one’s journey to find a better life and honor one’s family, highlighting the plight of displaced people worldwide.

Among the documentaries are Lebert Bethune’s “Malcolm X: Struggle for Freedom,” a rarely screened repertory title chronicling Malcolm X’s journey as he took on global issues; and Shirikiana Gerim’s “Footprints of Pan-Africanism,” a documentary on the role of Africans in the independence movement.

For a complete lineup and programs, go to: africanfilmny.org

