*The Film Society of Lincoln Center and African Film Festival, Inc. (NYAFF) presents the 24th New York African Film Festival, May 3-9.

The festival’s theme, “The Peoples’ Revolution,” taps into the pulse of protest and the demand for change throughout the world, championed by a new wave of artists throughout Africa and its diaspora.

“In this year’s films,” says AFF Executive Director and NYAFF Founder Mahen Bonetti, “we see a generation of young people concerned with reclaiming what is rightfully theirs—their cultural identity, their homes, their dignity.”

Opening Night is the U.S. premiere of award-winning South African director Akin Omotoso’s “Vaya,” a moving film about three strangers on a train to the city whose lives eventually collide. A reception will follow at the Frieda and Roy Furman Gallery at the Walter Reade Theater. Tickets for the movie and Opening Night Reception are $150 and are available online at africanfilmny.org. Regular festival prices apply to tickets for the screening only and they can be purchased at filmlinc.org.

Ethiopian filmmaker Sewmehon Yismaw’s drama “Ewir Amora Kelabi” will have its world premiere as the Centerpiece selection on Friday, May 5. Based on a true story, this remarkable tale is about one’s journey to find a better life and honor one’s family, highlighting the plight of displaced people worldwide.

Among the documentaries are Lebert Bethune’s “Malcolm X: Struggle for Freedom,” a rarely screened repertory title chronicling Malcolm X’s journey as he took on global issues; and Shirikiana Gerim’s “Footprints of Pan-Africanism,” a documentary on the role of Africans in the independence movement.

For a complete lineup and programs, go to: africanfilmny.org

