The First Lady of MOTOWN – Ms Claudette Robinson’s 60 year collection ends with a MEET and GREET by the Legendary singer TODAY, Monday, May 1, 2017 from 1pm – 6pm at the Grammy Museum – Los Angeles, CA

*(Los Angeles, CA) The public is invited to a special ‘meet and greet’ with the First Lady of Motown – Ms Claudette Robinson on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the Grammy Museum – 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015. One of the longest standing exhibits at the museum comes to a close after being toured by visitors from all over the world.

One of those visitors happened to be the Chairman of the Board, the founder of MOTOWN – Mr. Berry Gordy! Some of those visitors have been lucky enough to meet Ms Robinson on one of her surprise visits to the Grammy Museum. Ms Robinson says, “the Fans are responsible for the success of THE MIRACLES and she would like to personally thank them!”

Ms Claudette Robinson is the only female member of the legendary, award winning – MIRACLES. This is the 60th Anniversary of the group and MOTOWN RECORDS. They were the first to sign to a MOTOWN label – Tamla … which later became “Motown.” Mr. Berry Gordy gave Ms Claudette Robinson the name, “First Lady of Motown’ because she was the First!

Ms Claudette Robinson is the 1st wife of the legendary, award winning singer – Smokey Robinson. They were childhood sweethearts that married in December 1959. This union lasted for 27 years. They have two adult children – Berry Robinson (named after MOTOWN founder – Berry Gordy) and Tamla Robinson (named after the record label “Tamla”). . She was the inspiration for the song – MY GIRL – written by Smokey Robinson and Ronnie White of the Miracles.

See link for complete bio for Ms Robinson: Claudette Robinson’s Bio

The accolades and accomplishments of the MIRACLES are astounding! They have sold millions of records and are still loved and adored and imitated by fans globally.

The GRAMMY Museum is an interactive, educational museum devoted to the history and winners of the Grammy Awards.

When: Monday, May 1, 2017 @ 1pm – 6pm PST

Where: GRAMMY MUSEUM – LA

Address: 800 W Olympic Blvd A245, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Hours:

Open today · 10AM–6:30PM

Phone: (213) 765-6800

Public transit access: Pico station

****Music from THE MIRACLES- https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=The+Miracles

source

Cynthia Busby

Busby Promotions

[email protected]