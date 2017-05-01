TODAY, Monday, May 1, the “The Real“ welcomes back guest co-host Joseline Hernandez. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star breaks down for the ladies why men are playing with sex dolls and joins in for “Girl Chat,” as they weigh in on if sharing is caring, and discuss a photo app that’s become racially controversial.

Plus, “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada admits she almost quit the show after the first episode and explains why she donated money to her co-star Jackie Christie’s daughter. She also drops a few spoilers teasing that old Evelyn might make a comeback!

Joseline Hernandez Explains Why Men Play With Sex Dolls

Evelyn Lozada: Why I Donated to Jackie Christie’s Daughter

Evelyn Lozada Explains Why She Donated To Jackie Christie’s Daughter

Joseline Hernandez: Did you give her the money for the media or was it from the heart?

Evelyn Lozada: No I gave… Look, when I sent the money, it was really just me connecting with… like her grandson’s picture was all over social media. I mean, I don’t know if you guys seen it, but he was burned at a daycare. And for me, I couldn’t help but to connect that with my son. TMZ reached out, I didn’t say anything. I didn’t comment on Twitter. I didn’t comment on Instagram. I just donated the money and that’s all it was for me. So for anybody to think that I’m going to use this INCIDENT to try to get fame… And who are you? It’s not like I donated money to Beyoncé’s child or something like… nobody really cares. But… the picture speaks for itself, like I don’t know what human being wouldn’t be moved by that photo that was shown.

