On Friday May 12, “The Real” celebrates Mother’s Day with an audience of single moms and lots of giveaways!

The hosts salute single moms and share some awesome things you can say to them. They also debate whether the best gift for Mother’s Day is for a mom to spend the day with her kids or to have some time to herself. And guest co-host Kelly Osbourne wraps up her week, as she joins the ladies, as they take a MOMent to give heartfelt messages to their mothers.

And Empire actress Gabourey Sidibe visits to discuss her memoir, This Is Just My Face. She reveals the celebrity she was most excited about following her on Twitter, and talks about why people feel the need to body shame others.

Tamera Thanks Her Mother For Her Sacrifices

Gabourey Sidibe: Why Do We Judge People?

Gabourey Sidibe: I think that sometimes that we have so many problems with ourselves, that the only thing to do is to not deal with it and point out somebody else’s flaws.

Loni Love: Right, absolutely right.

[The Real audience claps.]

Gabourey: That’s just the easiest way to be distracted.

Adrienne Houghton: It’s your issue, not ours. Yeah.

