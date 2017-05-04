*On Thursday, May 4, it’s a “Sister, Sister” reunion on “The Real” when co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley’s twin sister, actress/television host and fellow author of Twintuition: Double Dare, Tia Mowry-Hardrict stops by and explains the magic behind their book series.

Tia admits how much her Game of Thrones obsession sometimes gets out of hand, and the pair share the challenges they’ve encountered in trying to reboot their hit series. That’s not all, Tia and Tamera are blown away when another “Sister, Sister” co-star makes a surprise appearance!

Plus, the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star, guest co-host Joseline Hernandez gives her two cents on Duchess Kate Middleton’s topless photo scandal. And, while the ladies debate if it’s okay to let kids dress themselves, Tamera reveals why her son, Aden asked her to buy him a doll.

Why Joseline Hernandez Thinks Kate Middleton Was Trippin’

Tamera: Why I Bought Aden a Mermaid Doll

It’s a REAL ‘Sister, Sister’ Reunion!

Tamera: Why I Bought Aden a Mermaid Doll

Tamera Mowry-Housley: I will tell you this about Aden though. Aden asked for a mermaid doll. Um, because he loves Little Mermaid. And I said, “You know what, mommy’s gonna get you that mermaid doll.”

[The Real audience claps.]

Tamera: And I gave it to him and he said it’s his girlfriend.

Joseline Hernandez: But that’s the thing, that’s different. He likes the way the mermaid looks.

Tamera: Yes.

Joseline: So for him, he’s letting you know, “Mama I like girls and I want me a girlfriend.”

[The Real audience claps.]

Tamera: He does. Yes. Yes. No its true. However I didn’t stop… I didn’t stop him from getting the mermaid doll ‘cause I didn’t know that until he got the mermaid doll. And he was like, [imitates Aden’s voice] “She’s so pretty. This is my girlfriend.”

[The Real audience laughs.]

Tamera: You know, he kisses her. You know what I mean, but I didn’t want to stop him from expressing himself in that way just because it was a mermaid doll.

Watch this episode — May 4th on The Real — check local listings.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Photo links and credit: Robert Voets /Warner Bros. Television

About The Real

THE REAL is a daily, one-hour Emmy® and NAACP Image Award nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network BET. Led by bold, diverse and outspoken Emmy® nominated hosts – Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley — these women reflect the home audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through their candid conversations about topics ranging from their own personal lives to the news of the day to beauty, fashion and relationships. THE REAL is unlike other talk shows, since each of the hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invites the viewers into their lives. Their fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have turned the traditional talk show on its head. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Real originates from Los Angeles. Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) is Executive Producer.