*Today, Friday, May 5, Loni Love kicks”The Real” off recapping her exciting night at the premiere of “The Bodyguard” musical, and the ladies discuss how they would feel if they found out their man had once proposed to someone else. They also talk about how some women get “pregnancy shamed” and what to do if you or your bed partner is a snorer.

Also, “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta“ star Joseline Hernandez wraps up her co-hosting week and challenges TheYBF.com’s founder Natasha Eubanks, who stops by to dish about Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala and what’s upsetting Prince’s estate.

And Pepi Sonuga joins the hosts to talk about her show “Famous in Love,” assimilating in school after moving to America from her native Nigeria and she also shares a story about a visit from her grandmother’s spirit.

Joseline Hernandez Defends Nicki Minaj

Pepi Sonuga On Holding True To Her Values

Natasha Eubanks: So she went on the red carpet of the Met Ball and took a selfie with everyone there. From Halle Berry to Kim Kardashian, to the forty year old Olsen twins.

[The Real audience laughs.]

Joseline Hernandez: What’s wrong with that?

Natasha: I hear, I hear that the media was kind of slightly ignoring her, they weren’t necessarily…

Loni Love: I’m forty, leave us alone!

[The Real audience claps.]

Natasha: Listen, listen… There’s nothing wrong with being forty. I just turned thirty-five the other day.

Joseline: But first of all…

Natasha: But when you’re twenty something, you shouldn’t…

Loni: But… look at?…Okay, I got you.

Joseline: Wait now, I like Nicki Minaj that’s my homegirl. I ain’t gonna let you sit up here and talk about her.

About The Real

THE REAL is a daily, one-hour Emmy® and NAACP Image Award nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network BET. Led by bold, diverse and outspoken Emmy® nominated hosts – Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley — these women reflect the home audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking.