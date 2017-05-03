*On Wednesday May 3, “The Real” continues the week with guest co-host Joseline Hernandez. The star of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta shares a very personal story about growing up in Puerto Rico and moving to the US when she was young.

In addition, the hosts talk about their favorite outfits at the recent Met Gala, and Adrienne Houghton remembers attending when she was far too young to appreciate it! The hosts also chat about whether they’ve ever gone back on an ultimatum and one host admits she can’t ever give her mother any advice!

Also, Dr. Oz stops by and shares relationship advice, discusses the best guidance he ever got from a celebrity and reveals his dream guest. Tune-in to see him answer the ladies’ questions about “What’s Up Down There!”

Joseline Hernandez Opens Up About Her Childhood

Marriage Advice from Dr. Oz

Adrienne Houghton: I’m curious as to what was your childhood like growing up in Puerto Rico?

Joseline Hernandez: You know, it was pretty cool. Of course, Puerto Rico’s beautiful. But you know, I could just tell you one story, like you know. I was – I went outside, and you know, we loved to go outside without any shoes, you know, Puerto Ricans, and we live like by the beach, so everything is just like whatever, you know, so I was running, but we lived in the projects, you know, we lived in the projects, the real projects…

Adrienne: The caseríos.

Joseline: Yeah, the caserío, we lived in the caserío So, I remember one day I was running to go meet my home girl, I was like… a little kid! Um… ran… and I got a needle stuck on my foot. The needle got stuck on my foot, I ran upstairs, my mama took it out, she sat me on the washing machine, she took it off. And she gave me a kiss, I went right off on my business.

Loni Love: It’s a hypodermic needle?

Joseline: Girl, it was a drug needle!

(Tamera Mowry-Housley gasps)

Loni: Yeah oh, ok…

Joseline: Yeah, well that. Girl, you know you can’t use those big words with the Puerto Rican princess!

Loni: No, no no! This is for viewers, not for you!

Adrienne: It was a drug needle.

Joseline: It was a drug needle, it was a drug needle. It was a heroin needle. In the caseríos that’s in Puerto Rico, that’s like back in the ‘80s, I was born in the ‘80s, I’m – I’m 30 now, just turned 30, so in the 80’s, um, you know, it, it, it was just a drug infested place, and that’s just what it was, but we lived through it, we fought it, we passed through it and we just keep moving.

