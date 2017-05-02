*On Tuesday, May 2, the “The Real” continues the week with guest co-host Joseline Hernandez. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star calls out Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more for copying her style and gives the hosts real stripper names, even passing on her former title.

Plus, “Grey’s Anatomy” actress/director Chandra Wilson explains why she hasn’t given in to joining social media and opens up about her daughter’s battle with cyclic vomiting syndrome. And, the ladies discuss the FYRE festival fiasco and if they want fashion feedback from Amazon’s new digital assistant.

Jeannie Mai: I saw on Baller Alert’s Instagram page. That they recently put up a “who wore it better” picture between you and Miss Kylie Jenner. And I want to know who wore it better because it was those Balenciaga thigh high purple boots people. So Kylie rocked them in a sequin shirt dress while you wore them on our show with a black dress and an Alice and Olivia coat, which I love. It’s like a kimono piece, right. So audience, who do you think? Who wore the boots the best?

[The Real audience responds.]

Jeannie: Okay, Joseline what do you think?

Joseline Hernandez: Well first of all, I’m her mama. She’s my daughter okay. I’m the mother of all mothers. She copies me, Kim K. copies me, all of them copies me. Because you know what, I’m going to tell you where the real street style come from. The real street style come from the streets, the girls like me. The girls that’s fly. The girls that don’t have that much money to be able to afford, you know, two thousand dollar boots. Let me tell you something, when I’m… When I’m in Puerto Rico and I’m in you know Miami and I was growing up, I didn’t have that much money to wear twelve thousand dollar boots, I’m a make it work out. And one thing about this ladies that got… you know, I’m a fashionista. I said that the other day. I don’t really make the blogs, but all the girls that make the blogs, they copy off my stuff. I mean really like all the girls follow me, like all the rappers and the singers and all the Instagram girls, they all follow me. This is what they want to be, so I definitely wore it better.

[The Real audience cheers and claps.]

