*On Tuesday, May 23, “The Real” dives into a steamy girl chat when they dish on how you and your partner can make a sexy splash! They also debate how much time is too much time to spend with your boo and if they’d rock a lace front eyebrow.

And, X Factor judge, Nicole Scherzinger sits down with the ladies to discuss her role in ABC’s Dirty Dancing remake and learning to embrace her insecurities. Plus, the former Pussycat Doll demonstrates her impression skills when she sings nursery rhymes as Shakira, Alanis Morissette and Britney Spears!

Make A Sexy Splash!

Nicole Scherzinger Sings Alphabet Song As Alanis Morissette

Adrienne Houghton: Although shower sex sounds like a dream, soap is falling, mascara is running and showers can be a slippery mess as well. This all sounds very dangerous.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: I like that mess.

Adrienne: I’m sorry, what?

Tamera: I like that.

Adrienne: Okay, so that’s what I want to ask you guys, have you, which it seems you have had water sex and if so do you like it?

Tamera: I like…shower, yeah. I do.

[The Real audience cheers and applauds.]

Jeannie Mai: Why do you like it?

Tamera: You’re not gonna get me in trouble.

Jeannie: I want to know, why do you like it? No really.

Loni Love: Tell it! Come on Tam, tell it.

Tamera: I like it because it’s extra slippery.

[Co-host Loni Love throws index cards.]

[The Real audience cheers and applauds.]

